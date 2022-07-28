Teacher caught taking massage from student: suspended after video went viral

A video of a government school teacher in UP's Hardoi district getting a massage from a student has been doing rounds on social media.

A video of a primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi asking and forcing students to give her a massage has created ripples on digital media.

Twitter user Nandini Idnani shared the video on the micro-blogging site and, in the caption, mentioned the details about the incident. Nandini Idnani also requested suitable action by the concerned authorities for carrying out such activity while being in a noble profession.

The footage shows a teacher sitting in the class with a water bottle in one of her hands. At the same time, the student was standing next to her and giving her a hand massage. The woman teacher can be seen drinking water from the bottle as the student massages her left hand.

While the massage session is on, the lady teacher is also observed screaming at other kids in the class. Rather than teaching the students, she was seen relaxing in the classroom. Going by the video, it appears as if someone present in the classroom captured it on camera.

The teacher was recognised as Urmila Singh, functioning as an assistant teacher at the Pokhari Primary School in Bawan Block. After being shared online, the video went crazy viral, and the primary school teacher was suspended from her job.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) received details about the happening and requested the Block Education Officer to undertake an investigation and carry out the departmental enquiry. Reportedly, further action has been awaited after receiving the notification from the Block Education Officer.

Social media users criticised the teacher for compelling students to do such jobs in school. A user wrote, "Now her husband will give her bicep massage..." Another person commented, "Good decision." Take a look.

