Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups

    Dutch fitness enthusiasts and Youtubers Stan Browney and Arjen Albers shattered the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups finished in a minute while dangling from a helicopter. Check out the impressive video of them attempting the world record and breaking it while doing these unbelievable push-ups.

    Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    We all know that the thrilling and incredible Guinness World Records videos will amaze social media users. The versatile platform registers a wide range of titles achieved by individuals worldwide, and the page often shares record-breaking videos and accomplishments on social media.  

    One such clip of YouTubers breaking the Guinness World Record by performing most pull-ups in a minute while dangling from a helicopter has emerged on social media. Have you imagined something like this while dangling from a chopper? It looks impossible, right? However, not for these fitness enthusiasts. The people identified as Stan Browney and Arjen Albers, both are from the Netherlands and presenters of the YouTube channel Browney, smashed the prestigious record on July 6, 2022, at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium.

    Also Read: Watch: Steam train passing through football ground, leaves internet amazed

    Guinness World Records have shared this video of this record-breaking achievement on their YouTube handle. In the video, initially, Arjen performed 24 pull-ups dangling from the helicopter hovering over the ground. He shattered the previous record of 23, which Armenian serial record breaker Roman Sahradyan set. However, the fitness enthusiast record was short-lived as Stan Bruininck performed 25 pull-ups in one minute. 

    On their YouTube channel, the duo has shared their practice session and the effort they have put into achieving the “craziest world record ever.

    Reportedly, it took them around 15 days to find a helicopter to practice for the world record. They used suspended slippery PVC tubes hanging from ropes to simulate the movements of a helicopter. To perform for the day, they also decided to up the stakes and train on a tube thicker diameter than the bar they would use on the day. In the most extended minute of their lives, Stan and Arjen displayed their abilities and the efficacy of their difficult training. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Men stop vehicle to take selfie with elephant herd; know what happens next

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Saw a Rhino running across the street? This video will leave your surprised!-tgy

    Watch: Seen a Rhino running across the street? This video will leave your surprised!

    Man shares photo of paperwork for Schengen visa Twitter users cant keep calm viral post gcw

    Man shares photo of paperwork for Schengen visa, Twitter users can't keep calm

    Steam train passing through football ground, leaves internet amazed - gps

    Watch: Steam train passing through football ground, leaves internet amazed

    Men stop vehicle to take selfie with elephant herd; know what happens next - gps

    Men stop vehicle to take selfie with elephant herd; know what happens next

    Watch: Cow feeds milk to abandoned puppies - gps

    Watch: Cow feeds milk to abandoned puppies

    Recent Stories

    Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna-7 highest-paid South Indian actresses RBA

    Nayanthara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna-7 highest-paid South Indian actresses

    Motorola launches Moto G32 in India; know price, specification, deals here - adt

    Motorola launches Moto G32 in India; know price, specification, deals here

    CWG 2022: Lacked energy to beat Australia, says Indian men's hockey coach Reid snt

    CWG 2022: Lacked energy to beat Australia, says Indian men's hockey coach Reid

    India at 75 Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India RBA

    India@75: Nykaa's Falguni Nayar to Kalaari Capital's Vani Kola-9 top women entrepreneurs in India

    Kieron Pollard attains monumental T20 feat; check out-ayh

    Windies explosive all-rounder Kieron Pollard achieves this massive T20 feat

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon