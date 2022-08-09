Watch: Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups

Dutch fitness enthusiasts and Youtubers Stan Browney and Arjen Albers shattered the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups finished in a minute while dangling from a helicopter. Check out the impressive video of them attempting the world record and breaking it while doing these unbelievable push-ups.

We all know that the thrilling and incredible Guinness World Records videos will amaze social media users. The versatile platform registers a wide range of titles achieved by individuals worldwide, and the page often shares record-breaking videos and accomplishments on social media.

One such clip of YouTubers breaking the Guinness World Record by performing most pull-ups in a minute while dangling from a helicopter has emerged on social media. Have you imagined something like this while dangling from a chopper? It looks impossible, right? However, not for these fitness enthusiasts. The people identified as Stan Browney and Arjen Albers, both are from the Netherlands and presenters of the YouTube channel Browney, smashed the prestigious record on July 6, 2022, at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium.

Guinness World Records have shared this video of this record-breaking achievement on their YouTube handle. In the video, initially, Arjen performed 24 pull-ups dangling from the helicopter hovering over the ground. He shattered the previous record of 23, which Armenian serial record breaker Roman Sahradyan set. However, the fitness enthusiast record was short-lived as Stan Bruininck performed 25 pull-ups in one minute.

On their YouTube channel, the duo has shared their practice session and the effort they have put into achieving the “craziest world record ever.

Reportedly, it took them around 15 days to find a helicopter to practice for the world record. They used suspended slippery PVC tubes hanging from ropes to simulate the movements of a helicopter. To perform for the day, they also decided to up the stakes and train on a tube thicker diameter than the bar they would use on the day. In the most extended minute of their lives, Stan and Arjen displayed their abilities and the efficacy of their difficult training. Watch the video.

