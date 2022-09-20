Watch: Burger with gulab jamun; bizarre video enraged netizens

Nowadays, fusion dishes instantly go viral on the Internet and capture netizens' attention. Also, food vendors are gaining popularity for their unique recipes for different delicacies. Not to forget, the process of creating fusion foods contains a lot of risks because distinctive food trends are either complimented or bullied online for leaving people with bad taste. However, individuals are interested in experimenting with strange food combinations.

Recently we have witnessed some bizarre food concoctions like chocolate cheese ice cream sandwiches, Coco-Cola oreo bread omelettes, pizza with ice cream topping and Maggi with raspberry ice cream. However, most of them did not win our hearts. It looks like the trend continues, and one more dish has been added to the long list of innovative items. This time it is the preparation of gulab jamun burger.

Twitter user Tabeshq shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Presenting Gulab Jaman Burger!"

The 15-second video shows a man loading gulab jamun between the burger buns and then frying it on the Tawa. The man does not add anything else to the dish and serves it to the customer. In the video, a woman also tastes the burger. However, before her reaction, the video ends abruptly. It appears to be a simple snack, but social media users don't seem happy with this creation.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 35.6K views and 15 retweets. The bizarre dish provoked netizens to express their views. While a few liked the recipe and were interested in tasting the food once, the comments section is full of netizens criticising the man who came up with this idea to stuff gulab jamun in a bun. A user wrote, "That looks utterly horrific." Another person commented, "Oh God, no.. It can't be right; it seems illegal." Take a look.

