    Lemur requests two boys to scratch its back; Anand Mahindra shared viral video

    A lemur interacting with two children has emerged on social media; Businessman Anand Mahindra posted this video with a hashtag on Friday.

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Anand Mahindra gained popularity for his business and for sharing funny yet exciting facts. The Mahindra group chairman is an active social media user and repeatedly shares hilarious and innovative videos on social media platforms. Recently, Anand Mahindra caught netizens' attention by sharing a video of two boys playing with a lemur (wet-nosed mammal).

    The 43-second video starts with two little kids scratching the back of a lemur. The exciting element of the video is that when the boys stop doing that, the lemur turns toward them, points its back, and asks them to scratch its back again. The animal pats its back whenever the kids stop and indicates them to keep scratching. It looks like the animal orders them to look after it as a king.

    Posting the video on the micro-blogging site, Anand Mahindra mentioned the hashtag Friday in the caption to express that the video took him into the weekend mood. Imran Solanki initially shared the clip on Twitter, which the Mahindra group chairman retweeted. 

    Anand Mahindra also wrote in the caption, "Someone must have told this lemur about the old principle that 'you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours.' The lemur conveniently seems to have forgotten the second part".
    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 488K views and 20K likes. This is not the first time a lemur has loved on social media platforms. Time and again, the netizens appreciate the cute antics of animals. The hilarious video delighted social media users and provoked many to express their views. A user wrote, "So cute these kids are that the poor animal is loving how they are rubbing his body." Another person commented, "Really such a beautiful post, sir, which shows humanity and love towards animals too... Please keep posting, sir.." Take a look.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
