    Innovative foldable staircase against wall captured netizens' attention; watch viral video here

    On social media, a video of a retractable staircase attached to a wall has gone viral. A man removes the grill, revealing a proper staircase with a railing left and a barrier on the right.

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Technological progress and inventions make today's lifestyle much easier. Humans have desired to assemble objects as compact as possible to make daily life easy. We have seen massive computers that acquire half a room transforming into mini laptops, big phones revolving into compact smartphones. However, you might be interested in witnessing foldable stairs. By the way, we are not discussing ladders but a proper staircase inside a home.

    Stairs take up a lot of space in a house. It appears that a brilliant designer has come up with an exceptional solution. One such creative invention has emerged on social media and gone viral. 

    The video shows a foldable staircase attached to a wall. When not in use, it can be propped up against a wall. Twitter user Tansu Yegen shared this fantastic video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Great design."

    It is undoubtedly impressive to witness the man effortlessly pulling and retracting the staircase against the wall by just unbolting a screw. Also, the staircase looks sturdy and durable for usage as the man climbs up to the top of a building, demonstrating that it is safe as any other standard staircase.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 1.3 million views and 41K likes. The video acquired a tremendous response from netizens, who all applauded the architect. However, it is not the only foldable stairs. A few days back, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a similar video on the Internet.

    The video posted by the Mahindra group chairman showed a metallic structure affixed to the wall. The 54-second video opens with a man rotating a latch and pulling out the grill that alters into a functional staircase with a barrier to its left and a wall to the right. The man also walks on it and reveals the strength of the uniquely-designed staircase. Take a look.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
