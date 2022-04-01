King cobra wraps toilet paper around it in bathroom; bizarre video goes viral

A spine-chilling video of a king cobra crawling in a house bathroom wrapping toilet paper around it has gone viral on social media. The Instagram page of Kingdom of snakes posted this video on their handle.

We all know that the king cobras are the most venomous snake and the longest of all snakes. A grown-up king cobra can be 10 to 12 feet long and around 20 pounds in weight. If an adult king cobra ‘stands’, it can be eye to eye with a human of average height. These snakes usually eat small animals or other snakes, and it is pretty rare for them to bite humans.

The video shows a person recording a giant snake in his bathroom where its tail is wrapped around the toilet seat while its head is rested on a wall. It appears to be that the king cobra is stuck, moving around and trying to get out.

One can also notice a piece of toilet paper wrapped around its body. Towards the end of the video, the king cobra nears the door. However, the person shooting the footage closes the bathroom door so that the dangerous snake doesn’t get out. After being shared online, the video has gone crazy viral and garnered over 56k views. Take a look.

