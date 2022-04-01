Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    King cobra wraps toilet paper around it in bathroom; bizarre video goes viral

    A giant king cobra slithered around the toilet seat and wreaked havoc in the bathroom.

    King cobra wraps toilet paper around it in bathroom; bizarre video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    A spine-chilling video of a king cobra crawling in a house bathroom wrapping toilet paper around it has gone viral on social media. The Instagram page of Kingdom of snakes posted this video on their handle.

    We all know that the king cobras are the most venomous snake and the longest of all snakes. A grown-up king cobra can be 10 to 12 feet long and around 20 pounds in weight. If an adult king cobra ‘stands’, it can be eye to eye with a human of average height. These snakes usually eat small animals or other snakes, and it is pretty rare for them to bite humans. 

    The video shows a person recording a giant snake in his bathroom where its tail is wrapped around the toilet seat while its head is rested on a wall.  It appears to be that the king cobra is stuck, moving around and trying to get out.

    One can also notice a piece of toilet paper wrapped around its body.  Towards the end of the video, the king cobra nears the door. However, the person shooting the footage closes the bathroom door so that the dangerous snake doesn’t get out. After being shared online, the video has gone crazy viral and garnered over 56k views. Take a look.

    Also Read: Watch: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever catches Chimpanzee; performs Srivalli hook step

    Also Read: Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Crab gets stuck inside woman's ear while snorkelling; find out what happens next - gps

    Crab gets stuck inside woman’s ear while snorkelling; find out what happens next

    Watch Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears-tgy

    Watch: Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears

    Watch Delivery woman stunned after ape collects pizza order from her-tgy

    Watch: Delivery woman stunned after ape collects pizza order from her

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa fever catches Chimpanzee; performs Srivalli hook step - gps

    Watch: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever catches Chimpanzee; performs Srivalli hook step

    Watch Silent crowd erupts with joy after visually impaired student scores in basketball game-tgy

    Watch: Silent crowd erupts with joy after visually impaired student scores in basketball game

    Recent Stories

    HAL records highest ever revenue of over Rs 24000 crore gcw

    HAL records highest ever revenue of over Rs 24,000 crore in Q3

    PM Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha 5 tips for students to deal with exams

    PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha: 5 mantras for students to deal with exams

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja reckons Chennai Super Kings CSK needs to practice with wet ball to counter dew factor-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jadeja reckons CSK needs to practice with wet ball to counter dew factor

    Apple iOS 15.4.1 update rolled out here s s everything you need to know gcw

    Apple iOS 15.4.1 update rolled out; here's everything you need to know

    7 sensual pics of Attack actor Rakul Preet Singh drb

    7 sensual pics of Attack actor Rakul Preet Singh

    Recent Videos

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon