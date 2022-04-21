Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jumbo places a wooden log over a pillar; viral video surprises netizens

    A video of an elephant carrying a big wooden log and placing it on a pillar has emerged on social media.

    India, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Social media is flooded with animal videos. Every time these footages come to the fore, brings smiles to people’s faces. Amidst the hoard of animal videos that are already available on social media, one video of an elephant disposing of his skills and strength has surfaced online.

    You might have heard that elephants are one of the most thoughtful animals in the world. Many such videos are available on the internet to prove so. Here is proof of that. Twitter user Rex Chapman shared this video on his handle. Going by the video's caption, this clip was shot at Basel Zoo in Switzerland. However, a video will force you to acknowledge that jumbos have a tremendous sense of physics.

    An elephant can be seen holding a large wooden log in the video. The animal carries it to a nearby place and tries to place the log on an elevated pillar. After a few unsuccessful attempts, it manages to do so with absolute perfection.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 3.8 million views and 175K likes. Social media were delighted to see the brilliance of the elephant. A user wrote, "Incredible. Really curious why he did this!" Another person commented, "Do you notice that he balances the pole right on the spot where it was balanced on his tusk. Totally premeditated." Take a look.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 2:14 PM IST
