    Heard of Maggi made with raspberry ice cream? Street vendor bizarre experiment goes viral

    In a viral video, a street vendor makes raspberry ice cream Maggi. The bizarre twist to the instant noodles has stunned netizens.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    Nowadays, fusion dishes have grabbed netizens' attention, and street vendors are becoming famous for their unique recipes of different delicacies. Not to mention that the process of creating fusion foods is fraught with danger. Because unusual food trends are either praised or mocked online for leaving people with bad taste, you are likely in the right place if you are searching for weird food combinations. Yes, one strange recipe of Maggi made with raspberry ice cream has stunned social media users.

    Maggi is famous for cooking with a wide variety and ingredients. Instant noodles are also one of the most experimental food items amongst street vendors and food bloggers. A recent video shows a street vendor preparing Maggi by adding a raspberry ice cream dolly to it.
    Instagram user RJ Rohan shared this video on Sunday with a funny voice-over to the video.

    Initially, the video starts with the man preparing Maggi in the usual way by cooking it in water and adding the tastemaker. While the Maggi is boiling, he takes a raspberry ice cream dolly and adds it to the mix along with its stick. He then melts the ice cream inside the bowl, turning the noodles red. Finally, the food vendor puts the cooked noodles in an edible cone and wraps it with grated cheese. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by RJ Rohan (@radiokarohan)

    After being posted online, social media users were shocked to see this bizarre recipe. Many netizens discovered the hilarious voice-over by the radio jockey humorous and relatable. A few others asked how disturbing the creation was in the comments section. 

    A few days back, social media users have disgusted when they saw street vendors or food bloggers making weird versions of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping, chocolate cheese ice cream sandwiches and Coco-Cola Oreo bread omelette on the Internet.

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
