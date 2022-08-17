Elephants rescue a calf from drowning in water; heartwarming video goes viral

A viral video shows two elephants rescuing a calf after it fell into a pool at the Seoul Grand Park. The old video went viral on social media, garnering over 2.8 million views.

Elephants are the most loved animal globally. The jumbos are also known for their close and strong bond. One such insanely viral video proves that humans and elephants display emotions similarly.

The video was initially uploaded in 2017, and the incident occurred in Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea. Twitter user Gabriele Corno shared this video again on the micro-blogging site with the details, including the place and the incident in the caption.

The dramatic video shows two elephants rushing to save the life of a baby elephant who unexpectedly fell into the pool and started drowning. Fortunately, the brave elephants' quick reflexes saved the calf's life.

The clip starts with the elephant and a calf drinking water from the pool. One can also witness another elephant in the close vicinity of Seoul Grand Park. Moments later, the baby jumbo lost its balance, slipped into the pool, and drowned. The elephants noticed this and rushed toward the poll's stairs. The pair dragged the calf to the shallow end and, eventually, to safety. The calf was saved by the elephant's quick action and selflessness. During the incident, a third elephant was also in distress near the pool.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and accumulated over 2.9 million views and 102 thousand likes. Social media users praised the quick effort taken by the two adult elephants and expressed their opinion in the comments section. A user wrote, "Unconditional love right here; people need to be more like this." Another person commented, "Love & compassion is not earthan phenomenon; it's a heavenly gifted attribute given to all species equally for the smooth progress of the world !." Take a look.

