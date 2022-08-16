Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Little girl unites folk dancer during a public performance; heartwarming video goes viral

    A video of folk artists performing Pili Vesha, a type of dance from coastal Karnataka, has emerged on social media. The exciting element of the clip is that a little girl joins the street dancers and wins over the audience.

    Little girl unites folk dancer during a public performance; heartwarming video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Udupi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    In India, we find various folk dances. Many exist and are performed by street artists today with enthusiasm and spirit. One such spontaneous dance performance by a little girl was relished and praised by social media users. The video shows a few street dancers performing Pili Vesha, a folk dance from Karnataka's Udupi. The element of surprise is when a little girl joins the folk dancer and steals the show. 

    A tourism page called Visit Udupi posted this video with the caption, "OMG ! this is super cute." In the video, a woman and the child meet a folk artist who had painted his body resembling a tiger. The woman honoured the folk artist and placed a garland around his neck.

    Also Read: Pakistani musician delights Indians by playing the national anthem on rabab; watch video

    While the street artiste inspired the child to join him in his dance moves, the little girl danced with him with equal dedication. Surprisingly, the girl danced swings high and stomped her feet just like the folk artist and copied his actions quite effortlessly and was cheered on by the spectators, who were impressed and entertained by her moves.

    Pili Vesha or Tiger Masque is a unique folk dance from coastal Karnataka. During the performance, the folk dancers paint their bodies with yellow and brown stripes, wear tiger masks on their faces and dance to the rhythms of the drums. The dance is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmashtami.

    After being shared online, the video received over 558K views and 31K likes. The clip provoked netizens to express their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Pili Vesha - Our Unique folk dance form usually performed by Seasoned artists during festivals." Another person commented, "Quite exciting, romantic and touching enough. Wonderfully enjoyable." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Crocodile enters residential area in MP's Shivpuri; shocking video goes viral

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani musician delights Indians by playing the national anthem on rabab; watch video - gps

    Pakistani musician delights Indians by playing the national anthem on rabab; watch video

    Watch Chandigarh University students set world record for largest human image of waving flag-tgy

    Watch: Chandigarh University students set world record for largest human image of waving flag

    Crocodile enters residential area in MP's Shivpuri; shocking video goes viral - gps

    Crocodile enters residential area in MP's Shivpuri; shocking video goes viral

    Watch Leopard cub's pull-ups on tree branch is winning hearts

    Watch: Leopard cub's pull-ups on tree branch is winning hearts

    Watch Cat drinking on its own from a water cooler, surprises netizens-tgy

    Watch: Cat drinking on its own from a water cooler, surprises netizens

    Recent Stories

    Janmashtami 2022 Is it on August 18 or 19 Know date muhurat history and significance gcw

    Janmashtami 2022: Is it on August 18 or 19? Know muhurat, history and significance

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: Washington Sundar ruled out with injury; Shahbaz Ahmed replaces him-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: Washington Sundar ruled out with injury; Shahbaz Ahmed replaces him

    Yamaha India launches 'The Call of the Blue' Version 3.0 campaign; check here - adt

    Yamaha India launches 'The Call of the Blue' Version 3.0 campaign; check here

    Technical glitches in CUET not setbacks need to plan well UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar gcw

    Technical glitches in CUET not 'setbacks', need to plan well: UGC Chairman

    Mammootty Vs Mohanlal: Malayalam stars' films Rorschach, Monster to lock horns at the box office RBA

    Mammootty Vs Mohanlal: Malayalam stars' films Rorschach, Monster to lock horns at the box office

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon