Little girl unites folk dancer during a public performance; heartwarming video goes viral

A video of folk artists performing Pili Vesha, a type of dance from coastal Karnataka, has emerged on social media. The exciting element of the clip is that a little girl joins the street dancers and wins over the audience.

In India, we find various folk dances. Many exist and are performed by street artists today with enthusiasm and spirit. One such spontaneous dance performance by a little girl was relished and praised by social media users. The video shows a few street dancers performing Pili Vesha, a folk dance from Karnataka's Udupi. The element of surprise is when a little girl joins the folk dancer and steals the show.

A tourism page called Visit Udupi posted this video with the caption, "OMG ! this is super cute." In the video, a woman and the child meet a folk artist who had painted his body resembling a tiger. The woman honoured the folk artist and placed a garland around his neck.

Also Read: Pakistani musician delights Indians by playing the national anthem on rabab; watch video

While the street artiste inspired the child to join him in his dance moves, the little girl danced with him with equal dedication. Surprisingly, the girl danced swings high and stomped her feet just like the folk artist and copied his actions quite effortlessly and was cheered on by the spectators, who were impressed and entertained by her moves.

Pili Vesha or Tiger Masque is a unique folk dance from coastal Karnataka. During the performance, the folk dancers paint their bodies with yellow and brown stripes, wear tiger masks on their faces and dance to the rhythms of the drums. The dance is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmashtami.

After being shared online, the video received over 558K views and 31K likes. The clip provoked netizens to express their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Pili Vesha - Our Unique folk dance form usually performed by Seasoned artists during festivals." Another person commented, "Quite exciting, romantic and touching enough. Wonderfully enjoyable." Watch the video.

Also Read: Crocodile enters residential area in MP's Shivpuri; shocking video goes viral