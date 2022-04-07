Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elephant comes across a passenger bus in Kerala, breaks the windshield; watch

    A viral video shows an elephant charging toward a bus while the passengers inside start panicking. The incident took place in Kerala's Munnar.

    Elephant comes across a passenger bus in Kerala, breaks the windshield; watch - gps
    Team Newsable
    Mannar, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 3:42 PM IST

    Elephants are considered loving animals and usually make their distance from humans. However, there have been incidents of elephants coming across humans. A horrific video of an angry elephant charging toward a government bus has created ripples on social media. The episode occurred on Wednesday evening when the KSRTC bus, with around 50 passengers, was on its way from Munnar to Udumalpet. 

    After noticing the elephant, the government bus driver stopped the vehicle. Instantly, the elephant charged towards the bus while the passengers onboard started panicking. However, the wild tusker charged at the windshield and cracked it a bit, but the driver wasn’t afraid. Finally, the elephant returned to the forest without further damage.

    This video was posted on Twitter by Supriya Sahu, Addl Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests. In the post's caption, Supriya praised the government bus driver for handling the situation and called him Mr cool.

    According to reports, the elephant is called Padayappa. After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and collected over 26k views and 1500 likes. Social media users have applauded the bus driver for his quick thinking, sharpness and presence of mind. A user wrote, "Scary moment. We also came across such a moment in Corbett long back against small Maruti 800." Another commented, "The driver should be rewarded."

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 3:42 PM IST
