Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala man kisses king cobra on head; spine-chilling video goes viral

    A snake expert identified as Vava Suresh from Kerala planting a kiss on a king cobra's head has emerged on social media.

    Kerala man kisses king cobra on head; spine-chilling video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 3:47 PM IST

    Digital media is a repository of unique, fascinating and exciting content. While many of these videos delight social media users, a few are bizarre and will leave you in shock. One video of a Kerala man kissing a wild King Cobra on its head has surfaced online.

    Also Read: Monkey attends funeral of 'human companion', attempts to wake him up; heartwarming video goes viral

    Yes, We all know that king cobras are the most deadly snakes in the world. As snake venom directly affects the nervous system, the person won't be alive for more than 15 minutes. Even a trace quantity of poison is sufficient to paralyse a human being. Though almost everyone fears these creepy reptiles, many brave individuals rescue or handle snakes. However, the snake's response in this video will surely delight you.

    Instagram user Saurabh Jadhav posted this video showing a man kissing the world's most deadly snake, King Cobra, on its head. Yes, you read it right. The video starts with the man closely following the snake from behind in an endeavour to kiss it. After a while, he successfully plants a kiss on its hood. 

    According to the video's caption, the snake catcher was identified as Vava Suresh. Suresh is a famous snake rescuer from Kerala who caught more than 38,000 snakes and has received 3,000 odd bites. Some call him the 'Snake man of Kerala' and say he has rescued more than 190 king cobras.  

    After being shared online, the video has received more than 794 likes. While many social media users praised Vava Suresh's valiant attempt, others believed it was too dangerous. We are sure that the clip will push you to watch it repeatedly. 

    The longest King Cobra, with a maximum length of 5.85 metres, is found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia. When the reptile lifts its body, it can move forward and attack from a significant distance.

    Also Read: Ghaziabad gym trainer dies of cardiac arrest while relaxing on chair; watch video

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monkey attends funeral of 'human companion', attempts to wake him up; heartwarming video goes viral - gps

    Monkey attends funeral of 'human companion', attempts to wake him up; heartwarming video goes viral

    Diwali 2022 Soan Papdi season is here Netizens share hilarious memes Check out gcw

    Diwali 2022: Soan Papdi season is here! Netizens share hilarious memes; Check out

    Ghaziabad gym trainer dies of cardiac arrest while relaxing on chair; watch video - gps

    Ghaziabad gym trainer dies of cardiac arrest while relaxing on chair; watch video

    MP Home Minister gifts bicycle, chocolates to the 3-year-old boy who complained against his mother - gps

    MP Home Minister gifts bicycle, chocolates to the 3-year-old boy who complained against his mother

    Watch Three-year-old files complaint against his mother for stealing chocolates in MP; netizens react-tgy

    Watch: Three-year-old files complaint against his mother for stealing chocolates in MP; netizens react

    Recent Stories

    SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga for Diwali 2022 party drb

    SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga

    Massive setback for Imran Khan Pakistan EC bans him from running for office for five years gcw

    Massive setback for Imran Khan; Pakistan’s EC bans him from running for office for five years

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in bikini; flaunts her SEXY body on the beach and on London streets-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in bikini; flaunts her SEXY body on the beach and on London streets-WATCH

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Had drama around Mbappe, Pogba, Mendy affected France? Varane speaks out snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Has drama around Mbappe, Pogba, Mendy affected France? Varane speaks out

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order gcw

    Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for 15 days from November 1 to maintain law and order

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon