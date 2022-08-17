Man casually sits on hanging scooter while traffic police towed it; dramatic video goes viral

A carnival ride-like video from Maharashtra's Nagpur has emerged on social media. The clip shows a man casually sitting on a scooter while getting towed by a traffic truck. The man can be seen seated on a hanging scooter as the two-wheeler is swinging in the air. The video shows a man's love for his scooter. Yes, he was so attached to his two-wheeler that he refused to let go of it even as it was carried away on a recovery vehicle.

A famous Nagpur-centric page called Hum Nagpurkar posted this short clip on its Instagram handle. According to the post's caption, the happening occurred at a no-parking zone at Sadar Bazaar in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Also Read: Elephants rescue a calf from drowning in water; heartwarming video goes viral

The video starts with a man wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants sitting on his two-wheeler while a towing truck holds it in the air. The interesting element about the entire episode was the casualness of the unknown man. He was completely unfazed by what was happening and could be seen talking to the workers and driver of the towing vehicle while the bystanders were curiously and surprised by watching him. In the video, a few other two-wheelers also are seen on the towing truck cargo bed.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 83,000 likes. Witnessing the incident, social media users were in splits and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Law says u can't find a vehicle for no parking if someone is on the vehicle or maybe in car." Another person commented, "Salman Khan ka fan hai ye to IFFA awards wali entry se inspire hogya hai". Watch the video.

Also Read: Little girl unites folk dancer during a public performance; heartwarming video goes viral