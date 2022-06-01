Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leopard climbs tree to hunt monkey at MP's Panna tiger reserve; rare video goes viral

    A video shared by Panna Tiger Reserve’s twitter handle shows a leopard making the kill of a monkey.
     

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Leopards often prey on spotted deers, chitals, barasingahs, wild bores and other prey base. And the jungles, especially those of Madhya Pradesh are blessed with sufficient prey base for the big cats including tigers to hunt on.

    Though, the feline also prey on other baboons and monkeys, witnessing their kill is a rather rare occasion. In fact, witnessing any predator on a kill is one of the best sights in the eyes of a wildlife enthusiast. And the joy gets double when you see a leopard climbing a tree to make its kill.

    This rare occasion of a leopard hunting a monkey up on a tree was captured on camera. The video which is from the jungles of Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh, has been shared by the park’s official handle on the microblogging site Twitter.

    PTR’s handle captioned the video as, "A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in the Panna tiger reserve." The spine-chilling video shows a hungry leopard hunting and killing a monkey on a tree. The wildcat holds the prey tightly in its mouth while getting down the tree.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 3896 views. Social media users were fascinated and terrified after watching the 42-second long video and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

    PTR is situated in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.  It is spread across 542.67 km2 (209.53 sq mi). In 1994, it was declared the twenty-second Tiger reserve of India and the fifth in Madhya Pradesh. PTR is home to many wildlife species and over 200 bird species, including the bar-headed goose, crested honey buzzard, red-headed vulture, blossom-headed parakeet, and changeable hawk-eagle. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
