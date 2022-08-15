Crocodile enters residential area in MP's Shivpuri; shocking video goes viral

In the early hours of Sunday, a crocodile was spotted near a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The viral video shows the reptile gradually moving through the water-logged narrow lane.

This year, the continuous rains lashed out several parts of the country. The water level of major rivers was over the danger zone and was threatening after persistent rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Several areas across the country were submerged, and many landslides and floods were reported. In such a challenging time, a video from Madhya Pradesh has gone viral.

Twitter user Pankaj Arora shared the video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Crocodile in shivpuri m.p." In the video, a crocodile can be seen strolling into a residential area in the Shivpuri district. The reptile was spotted near the old bus stand in the early hours of Sunday. In the video, people can see the reptile's slow progress through the water-logged narrow street.

Also Read: Woman rescues son from raging cobra; heart-stopping video goes viral

Reportedly, after the authorities were informed, the reptile was captured after an hour-long operation. Yes, a rescue unit from Madhav National Park visited the place, and the crocodile was captured after an hour-long effort. Ultimately, the eight-foot-long reptile was released in Sankhya Sagar Lake. It is considered that the crocodile has entered the colony from a swollen nullah passing next to it.

After the persistent rain on Saturday night, the district administration asked its employees not to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the collector.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral on digital media platforms.

India has three species of crocodiles, out of which two are discovered in Madhya Pradesh. The significant difference between the reptile is Habitat and allocation. Gharial and Mugger are the commonly seen species in the state. The gharial is the rarest species and is restricted to Chambal and Yamuna rivers. Mugger crocodiles are medium and located in freshwater lakes and ponds. Watch the video.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: An old video of big bull dancing in wheelchair has gone viral