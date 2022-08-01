Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crocodile attacks baby elephant in a swamp; find out how mother jumbo rescued her calf

    A viral video shows a crocodile biting the baby elephant's trunk tightly. Instantly, the mother elephant stepped in to rescue the trumpeting calf and protect her baby from danger.

    India, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    The love and care a mother gives to her child, whether human or animal, cannot be expressed in words. This viral video shows that a mother can travel to any dimension to protect her child. Elephant mothers are thought to be the best mothers in the animal kingdom because they exceptionally nurture and defend their calves. Elephants' love for their babies can be intense, especially when they are in pain. This one tops the list if you've seen countless films of mother jumbo protecting her young.

    Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared this video on his social media account with the caption, "Mother elephant rescues baby elephant from the jaws of a crocodile. Elephants are Just Incredible."

    The video shows a mother elephant rescuing her baby from a crocodile attack. The 15-second clip starts with a crocodile biting the baby elephant's trunk tightly in the swamp. While the herd came to drink the water, the elephant calf got its trunk stuck in the crocodile's jaws. However, the mother elephant reaches the spot instantly and stomps on the beast until it lets go of her baby. The mighty animal squashed the scaly predator before going in for the kill and thrashing the crocodile further.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 37.5K views and 1156 likes. Social media users praised the courage of the mother elephant. A few others acknowledged that the footage proves a mother's pure love. One user wrote, "I'm sure after your stint in TN, elephants will remain your favourite animal for life." Another person commented, "Struggle to save her child at the cost of own life which teaches the reality and density of love and sincere never goes in vain." Have a look.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
