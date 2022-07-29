Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video shows how mangroves save land from natural disaster

    A video shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan explains why mangroves are essential to protect the land during a tsunami and cyclones and the necessity of protecting it. 
     

    Viral video shows how mangroves save land from natural disaster - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    We all know that mangroves play a significant role in keeping the ecological balance of our planet earth. However, mangroves have been reducing, all thanks to development. On social media, we can see numerous environmentalists' posts spreading awareness on the issue and educating people about the significance of trees that grow at the edge of water bodies. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared one video explaining how mangroves save the ground during natural disasters like tsunamis or cyclones.

    Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Parveen Kaswan wrote, "Mangroves are natures own disaster manager." Also mentioned that the video helps us understand how Mangroves protect us from various natural disasters.

    Also Read: Watch: Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, viral video inspired netizens

    The 13-second video shows a working model of how mangroves protect the ground from tsunamis, cyclones and storms. Parveen Kaswan also shared many pictures of the model in reply to his post and described how the mangrove ecosystem gives habitat to countless wildlife species. 

    Mangroves prevent flooding and function as a wall of defence, mainly in coastal areas. Destruction of mangroves can lead to vulnerability to natural disasters. The acute ecology of mangroves in India is under constant threat of encroachment. The mangroves play a considerable role in saving the land from high waves and storms.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 448K views and 15K likes. Social media users found the video informative and started the debate in the comments section. A user wrote, "ya there are 24 species of mangroves in Indian Sundarbans, belonging to nine families." Another person commented, "Wherever mangroves are destroyed there is a marked increase in flooding incidents." Take a look.

    Also Read: Man catches snake and wrongly tosses on other people swimming in lake; find out what happens next

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man catches snake and wrongly tosses on other people swimming in lake; find out what happens next - gps

    Man catches snake and wrongly tosses on other people swimming in lake; find out what happens next

    Teacher caught taking massage from student: suspended after video went viral - gps

    Teacher caught taking massage from student: suspended after video went viral

    Watch Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart-tgy

    Watch: Swiggy delivery agent waits helplessly in heavy rain at traffic signal; wins netizens' heart

    Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, the viral video inspired netizens -gps

    Watch: Specially-abled Zomato representative delivering food in a wheelchair, viral video inspired netizens

    Kerala man shocked after being challaned for driving without sufficient fuel photo goes viral gcw

    Kerala man shocked after being challaned for ‘driving without sufficient fuel’; photo goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Cigarette tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1 gcw

    Cigarette, tobacco packs to come with new warnings from December 1

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway-ayh

    CWG 2022: Lovlina Borgohain stranded after leaving opening ceremony midway

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover to become parents soon drb

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover to become parents soon?

    football Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up: Manchester United star slams 'lies' surrounding his future snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence; slams 'lies' over Manchester United future

    Partha Chatterjee calls himself victim of conspiracy after seizure of huge amount of money gold gcw

    Partha Chatterjee calls himself 'victim of conspiracy' after seizure of huge amount of money, gold

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon