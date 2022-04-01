Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crocodile attacked a herd of deer drinking water; here’s what happened next

    While drinking water on the banks of a river, a crocodile surfaced from deep in the waters and attacked a deer. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 8:18 PM IST

    Wildlife can amuse in ways you can’t imagine.  The internet is filled with thrilling videos of these beautiful creatures that create ripples on digital media. However, very rare hair-raising videos of animals fighting and killing each started trending. Recently, one such clip has emerged on social media wherein a ferocious crocodile attack a herd of deer. 

    The video starts with a herd of deer drinking water on the banks of a river. A crocodile surfaces from the water and attacks them in no time. While most of them run away in fear, one falls into the grip of the crocodile. One can see the crocodile grabbing the tail of the deer and further dragging it inside the water.

    We all know that the crocodile is believed to be one of the most dangerous creatures of the water. Unfortunately, the deer which was quenching its thirst get was attacked and became prey to the crocodile’s hunger. 

    This video was posted on Soovash Pariyar's Instagram handle with the caption, "Crocodile Hunting Impala." This video is definitely not for the faint-hearted. If you are fearless means, watch the video.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 8:18 PM IST
