Watch: chicken taking an UBER ride; hilarious video delighted netizens

    A video of a chicken riding a tortoise has emerged on social media. The 'Uber' tag on the tortoise captured netizens' attention.

    chicken taking an UBER ride; hilarious video delighted netizens - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    We all love watching animals and birds' videos as they are exciting and adorable. Social media is a treasure trove of quirky animal content. Numerous crazy and entertaining videos of these beautiful creatures are available on the Internet. Witnessing the cute antics of these animals helps us discharge stress and bring a smile to our faces. Social media users wish to see such videos, as watching such clips is an element of entertainment and joy. 

    One such crazy video of a chicken taking an 'Uber' ride has gone viral. The video might prompt you to watch it repeatedly due to its hilarious quotient. Instagram user fozzcook posted this video with the caption, "Anyone call an Uber." In the video, a chicken can be seen riding a tortoise, and the exciting element in the video is the 'Uber' tag set on the tortoise.

    Also Read: Anand Mahindra praises innovative choreography on Chess Board: watch video

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 30K views and 3243 likes. Social media users were laughing out loud after watching the hilarious video. A user wrote, "hope you get to your destination soon!" Another person mentioned, "You are so funny and generous‼️ Next, you'll be making food deliveries for all your animals⚠️ WooHoo! Yo taxi…" Take a look.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by fozzcook (@fozzcook)

    A few days back, a heart-warming video of a male orangutan feeding and playing with three baby tiger cubs grabbed the netizens' attention. The video proved that animals are humane creatures and display kindness and benevolence towards each other. Interactions between these cute animals of diverse species are delightful to watch. Without verbal communication, animals somehow understand each other feelings.

    Also Read: Crocodile attacks baby elephant in a swamp; find out how mother jumbo rescued her calf

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
