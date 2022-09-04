Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', netizens react

    A couple from the UK has named their newborn daughter after the popular Indian snack Pakora. The Captain's Table, a restaurant in Ireland, shared the news on Facebook. The restaurant announced the exciting news with a heartfelt post on Facebook. 

    British couple names newborn after Indian dish Pakora post goes viral netizens react gcw
    Twitter users are often treated to bizarre things on social media that leave them amused.  How frequently have you heard parents naming their child after a dish? Many people have probably heard of great people or places being named after their children. For UK parents who chose to keep their child's name in honour of an Indian dish, the moment became reality.

    The couple who were quite frequent to Captain’s Table restaurant in Ireland, have named their child after the Indian cuisine. The eatery posted a touching message on Facebook to share the wonderful news. If anyone is wondering what the dish is called, it is none other than "Pakora."

    The eatery posted a picture of the infant with the caption, "Now this is a first... Pakora, welcome to the world! We are very excited to meet you! xx The eatery also published a picture of a bill receipt that included the names of many meals that contain "pakora."

    Also Read | News anchor swallows fly during live broadcast; hilarious video goes viral

    A chicken pakora melt, a standard chicken pakora, and a chicken pakora burrito were requested as meals. The pleased father also noted in the space designated for remarks on restaurant orders: "My wife just named our baby daughter Pakora after her favourite dish from The Captain's Table, thought you'd want to know."

    The restaurant shared a photo of the baby with the message, "Pakora, your arrival to the world is unprecedented. To put it simply, we can't wait to finally meet you!"

    Also Read | Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video

    The viral post on the Twitter has more than 26.3 thousand likes and 1,528 retweets. A user commented, "Imagine someone calls you, "beta Pakora'." Another user commented, "Aaj pakora school aaya hai," while another commented, "Cute Pakora...bade hoke Pakora khandaan ka naam roshan karna."

