Drone photographer captured a herd of sheep in time-lapse will make your day; watch

An Instagram video posted by drone photographer Lior Patel, based out of Israel’s Haifa, shows a herd of sheep in an epic timelapse video. Hovering above the Peace Valley, Lior observed a large flock of sheep and documented their activities over a period of seven months, from winter to summer.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and has collected over 324k views. After watching the clip, several users were amazed and expressed their opinion in the comment section. A user wrote, "Amazing ♥️ As surprising as wonderful, congratulations on the beautiful work and thanks for your sharing so that we can all see these wonders! " Another person commented, "Emergence. Love this phenomenon and the concept / idea behind it 😍. Amazing work!" Take a look at the video here.

