    Drone photographer captured a herd of sheep in time-lapse will make your day; watch

    A viral video posted by Israel-based drone photographer Lior Patel shows an epic timelapse video of a herd of sheep that she shot over a period of seven months.

    Team Newsable
    Israel, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 1:41 PM IST

    An Instagram video posted by drone photographer Lior Patel, based out of Israel’s Haifa, shows a herd of sheep in an epic timelapse video. Hovering above the Peace Valley, Lior observed a large flock of sheep and documented their activities over a period of seven months, from winter to summer.

    Lior Patel recorded the sheep’s grazing function in the timelapse through a drone camera during this term. The photographer documented the animal's movement across the farmland and roadways in a captivating time-lapse. In the video, one can see around 1000-1700 sheep.

    The video shows that the herd was moving over a field and forming several fast-motion patterns. Posting the video on his Instagram handle, Lior Patel revealed the details about the entire shoot.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and has collected over 324k views. After watching the clip, several users were amazed and expressed their opinion in the comment section. A user wrote, "Amazing ♥️ As surprising as wonderful, congratulations on the beautiful work and thanks for your sharing so that we can all see these wonders! " Another person commented, "Emergence. Love this phenomenon and the concept / idea behind it 😍. Amazing work!" Take a look at the video here.

