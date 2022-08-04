Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man escaped after a close encounter with death: heart-stopping video goes viral

    A video shows a man having a near-death experience on the footpath. A man is seen crossing the road and entering the shop in the video that is now viral on social media. However, the pathway soon collapses, and thankfully, the man survives miraculously. The video makes you believe life is stranger than fiction!

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 4:31 PM IST

    Have you ever experienced the closest brush with danger or a disastrous situation? If yes, then you very well know the importance of the life-changing decision you took in one microsecond. One such heart-stopping video emerged on social media and will remind you of that incident or make you believe your fortune.

    The 14-seconds video starts with a man stepping toward what seems like a shop. He passes the footpath and turns to enter the shop. As he steps inside the store, he realises that the narrow roadway he used has collapsed. In the video, also it is evident that as he lifts his steps from the street, it caves into a deep drain. Deep sufficient enough to cause serious injuries, maybe even death. However, in a miracle way, the man survived. The man’s face says it all if you observe the footage correctly. However, there is not much information about where this incident occurred.

    Twitter user Lalit Tiwari shared this video on the micro-blogging site with a hilarious caption (initially written in Hindi), "Yamraj - I have come to take your life... Man - Some other time...!"

    After being shared online, the video went viral and collected over 343 views and nine likes. Social media users wished the man for his good luck. A user wrote, "May good Luck be always with you." Another person commented, "Live to see many more years the person who repaired this needed to be punished for this shaddy workmanship." A third user mentioned, "Sahi kaha fhir abhi." Watch the video.

