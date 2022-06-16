Bizarre: Gold worth Rs 5 lakh recovered from gutter in Mumbai

"10 tola gold worth Rs 5 lakhs seized from rat clutches in a gutter near Gokuldham Colony in Mumbai. A woman on her way to deposit jewellery in a bank gave it to youngsters on the street, mistaking it for bread; the children tossed it into a rubbish dump," police said, according to media reports.

In a bizarre incident, a bag containing 10 tola gold worth Rs 5 lakhs was seized from a gutter near Gokuldham Colony in Mumbai. Sundari Planibel, a 45-year-old domestic assistant in Goregaon's Gokuldham Colony, was said to be the owner of the jewellery.

On her way to the bank to deposit her jewellery, she gave two youngsters begging on the street her bag of vada pav. "When Planibel arrived to the bank, she realised she had kept her jewellery in the same bag." Sub Inspector Chandrakant Gharge of Dindoshi informed news portal.

According to the Sub Inspector, the police discovered the gold jewellery after studying CCTV video that showed a few rodents moving a bag of gold from a rubbish dump into a gutter. The cops pursued the rat, but it fled into a neighbouring gutter. The bag with the gold jewels was ultimately recovered by the police.

Planibel went to the police for assistance in discovering her jewellery when she was unable to locate the children in the same location. The authorities tracked down the youngsters and their mother, who said they had thrown the bag into a rubbish dump because they didn't want to eat vada pav.

