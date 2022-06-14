US company offers homeowners Rs 1.5 lakh to release 100 cockroaches into their house

Cockroach infestation is a typical home concern in large cities, particularly in hot climates. Because insects are cold-blooded and unable to control their internal temperatures, they flourish in hot environments. Although these animals are very adaptive, they cannot live in extreme cold.

Mnay individuals find it difficult to live in a house with cockroaches. While most individuals are disgusted or revolted by the insects, many others are scared of them. Do you know what is fear of cockroaches called? It is known as katsaridaphobia.

We're talking about cockroaches because a pest treatment company's latest offer has made the online rounds. The Pest Informer, located in North Carolina, is paying $2,000 to US households in return for the release of 100 cockroaches into their houses.

In a statement, the firm stated that it is searching for 5-6 people who will allow them to release 100 cockroaches into their houses. The objective is to try out novel approaches for getting rid of cockroaches. The study will run approximately a month, and the business will send out pest control professionals to remove the insects using standard ways.

"All tested cockroach treatments will be safe for people and pets. During the research, you must not try any extra cockroach treatments," said the firm.

The treatment will last around one month. However, there are several prerequisites that participants must satisfy. According to the website, it requires the written agreement of the homeowner, who must be at least 21 years old and live in the continental United States. However, the firm claims in its post that if the new approach does not clean out the infestation by the end of the 30-day term, it would resort to standard cockroach treatment alternatives.

