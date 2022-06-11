Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place, Details inside

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Mystery Machine is available for three separate one-night visits from June 24 to 26, and Scooby Doo fans may hire the AirBnB for $20 (about Rs. 1,564) before taxes and fees when bookings begin on Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

    Scooby Doo s Mystery Machine van can be your next Airbnb place hosted by Shaggy details inside gcw
    First Published Jun 11, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    The legendary Mystery Machine van from the 2002 animated blockbuster Scooby-Doo is now available on AirBnB for three one-night stays, hosted by Shaggy himself. Matthew Lillard, who portrayed Shaggy Rogers in the live-action Scooby Doo remake, is commemorating the film's 20th anniversary by renting out the Mystery Machine to a select lucky fans in Southern California, United States.

    The Mystery Machine, a converted Chevy van, is now a time capsule of all things 2002, including Sugar Ray's current album, which you can listen to on a portable CD player, a lava lamp, and a vintage TV for rewatching Scooby Doo throughout your stay.

    Also Read | How Airbnb rentals are helping Ukrainians amid war with Russia

    The classic Mystery Machine van, a tricked-out AirBnB parked in Malibu, California, is sure to transport fans back to the early 2000s with to its Scooby Doo-inspired teal, green, and orange paintwork. Inside, there's a camper-style bedroom with enough space for two and various references to the film's release in 2002.

    There's also lots of food. A meal with Shaggy and Scooby's favourite dishes like hot dogs and burgers, popcorn, movie candy, and all the Scooby Snacks will bring back Y2K memories, along with mystery games and a virtual welcome from Lillard as you check in.

    "I've been channelling Shaggy since the live-action adaption in 2002, and he's always been a part of me," Lillard said. "I can't wait to welcome guests into the Mystery Inc. gang's world as their Airbnb Host and provide them with a summer vacation they'll never forget... There will be no monsters!" the post added.

    Also Read | Airbnb offers free accommodation to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
