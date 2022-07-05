Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anand Mahindra shares a video of vehicle in which one can eat and travel

    Business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted a video of an unusual vehicle where people can be seen sitting around the table and eating while travelling.

    India, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 8:35 PM IST

    We all know that industrialist Anand Mahindra is an active social media user. He often shares unique talents and innovations on his Twitter handle and applauded them for their skills. Undoubtedly, the Mahindra group chairman's Twitter profile is a gold mine of strange yet creative stuff that can easily capture social media users' attention. Anand Mahindra makes sure to feed something unique to his 9.4 million followers. Recently, he posted one such video of an innovative vehicle and made sure to wow netizens.

    In the video, one can see a portable dining table attached to wheels. Some people were seated around the table on the chairs connected to it and having food. The vehicle with the table enters a gas station where a man is seen refilling fuel in it. This video will certainly leave you stunned if you're a foodie. However, the video doesn't appear to be recorded in India, nor the people sitting around the table were Indians. Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, Anand Mahindra captioned it, “I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat.” 
    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and received around 2.5 million views and 38.6 thousand likes. Social media users were amazed watching the footage of the unique automobile. Many asked Anand Mahindra to manufacture a table like this. While a few wished for a joyful life and journey, netizens had much to say about the video.

    A user wrote, "Yes, definitely an adventurous idea to eat." Another person commented, "Can use this concept to build e-cart. Will be a great deal of help for sellers who need to push the carts all along to sell their commodities." Take a look.

