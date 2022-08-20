Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall; spine-chilling video from Himachal goes viral

    The Chakki railway bridge from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed on Saturday after one of its three pillars was damaged due to the heavy rainfall that lashed the state. 

    Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall; spine-chilling video from Himachal goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Himachal Pradesh, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    This monsoon, nature's wrath has problematized several parts of India, as several videos of flooding and, drowning of villages and towns have emerged on social media. In a shocking incident, the bridge over the Chakki River in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed on Saturday morning due to extreme rains and flash floods.

    A video of the incident emerged on social media showing the railway bridge, which was built on the Chakki River, tumbling amid heavy downpours. Reportedly, one of its three pillars was damaged entirely, which caused this tragic incident.

    Also Read: Mobile phone explodes during repair in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat; watch shocking video here

    Twitter user Naren Mukherjee shared the video of the occurrence with the caption, "Due to heavy rains, Chakki Pathankot-Jammu Rail Bridge broken. Thankfully no casualties." The 40-second-long video shows the well-constructed Chakki railway bridge falling like a pack of cards.

    According to the additional magistrate of Kangra district, the bridge collapsed due to flash floods. However, the Northern Railways conveyed the water is yet to recede in the river. Due to persistent downpours, all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in the Mandi district remain closed on August 20. 

    A cloudburst and a landslide were also registered in the Mandi area of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted hefty rainfall for the next 24 hours in remote places of Himachal Pradesh. According to the sources, the Mandi district witnessed flash flooding in the morning; water entered houses and shops, trapped residents, and damaged parked vehicles on the road. 

    Government authorities have also informed locals and tourists about evading visiting rivers and streams in terrible weather conditions. The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has also cautioned about the landslide due to incessant rains in the state till August 25.

    Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar remembers his early days while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune; watch the video

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AB De Villiers join hands with Make a Difference to help underprivileged children in India AJR

    AB De Villiers join hands with Make a Difference to help underprivileged children in India

    Over 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane; all safe - adt

    Over 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane; all safe

    AAP govt 'revdi' and 'bevdi': Union Minister Anurag Thakur slams Manish Sisodia claims after CBI raids - adt

    AAP govt 'revdi' and 'bevdi': Anurag Thakur slams Manish Sisodia claims after CBI raids

    No touching feet, salutations begin with 'namaste, adaab': Tejashwi Yadav's new directive to RJD Ministers - adt

    No touching feet, salutations begin with 'namaste, adaab': Tejashwi Yadav's new directive to RJD Ministers

    Social media users trend '#BoycottAmazon' on Twitter over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting AJR

    Social media users trend '#BoycottAmazon' on Twitter over 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting

    Recent Stories

    AB De Villiers join hands with Make a Difference to help underprivileged children in India AJR

    AB De Villiers join hands with Make a Difference to help underprivileged children in India

    Over 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane; all safe - adt

    Over 222 Dahi Handi participants injured in Mumbai, 64 in Thane; all safe

    Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH VIDEO)-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

    Hot pictures: Urfi Javed opts for a bralette, skirt made of stones; takes a dig at trolls drb

    Hot pictures: Urfi Javed opts for a bralette, skirt made of stones; takes a dig at trolls

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised-ayh

    WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon