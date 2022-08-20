Railway bridge collapses due to heavy rainfall; spine-chilling video from Himachal goes viral

The Chakki railway bridge from Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed on Saturday after one of its three pillars was damaged due to the heavy rainfall that lashed the state.

This monsoon, nature's wrath has problematized several parts of India, as several videos of flooding and, drowning of villages and towns have emerged on social media. In a shocking incident, the bridge over the Chakki River in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district collapsed on Saturday morning due to extreme rains and flash floods.

A video of the incident emerged on social media showing the railway bridge, which was built on the Chakki River, tumbling amid heavy downpours. Reportedly, one of its three pillars was damaged entirely, which caused this tragic incident.

Twitter user Naren Mukherjee shared the video of the occurrence with the caption, "Due to heavy rains, Chakki Pathankot-Jammu Rail Bridge broken. Thankfully no casualties." The 40-second-long video shows the well-constructed Chakki railway bridge falling like a pack of cards.

According to the additional magistrate of Kangra district, the bridge collapsed due to flash floods. However, the Northern Railways conveyed the water is yet to recede in the river. Due to persistent downpours, all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in the Mandi district remain closed on August 20.

A cloudburst and a landslide were also registered in the Mandi area of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted hefty rainfall for the next 24 hours in remote places of Himachal Pradesh. According to the sources, the Mandi district witnessed flash flooding in the morning; water entered houses and shops, trapped residents, and damaged parked vehicles on the road.

Government authorities have also informed locals and tourists about evading visiting rivers and streams in terrible weather conditions. The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has also cautioned about the landslide due to incessant rains in the state till August 25.

