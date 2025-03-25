Why Prakash Raj was BANNED 6 times in Telugu Cinema – Here’s the truth

Entertainment
Prakash Raj, a prominent figure in South Indian cinema, is set to celebrate his milestone 60th birthday in 2025.
Prakash Raj's portrayal of villainous characters in movies like Singham and Wanted has left a lasting impression on audiences.
Prakash Raj's frequent appearances in South Indian films highlight his popularity and demand within the industry.
One of the controversies surrounding Prakash Raj is the accusation of frequently arriving late for film shootings.
Prakash Raj has been banned multiple times from the Telugu film industry due to his alleged delays and other factors
Prakash Raj is known to work under specific conditions, including informing production teams in advance about potential delays.
Prakash Raj prioritizes his sleep schedule, maintaining a routine of sleeping late and waking up later, refusing to compromise on rest.
Prakash Raj's unique working style and personal habits set him apart from his peers in the film industry.
