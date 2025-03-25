Entertainment

Why Prakash Raj was BANNED 6 times in Telugu Cinema – Here’s the truth

Image credits: @prakash raj

Actor Prakash Raj will celebrate his 60th birthday on March 26, 2025.

Prakash Raj, a prominent figure in South Indian cinema, is set to celebrate his milestone 60th birthday in 2025.

He impressed audiences with his villainy in Singham and Wanted

Prakash Raj's portrayal of villainous characters in movies like Singham and Wanted has left a lasting impression on audiences.

Prakash Raj appears in almost every third or fourth South film

Prakash Raj's frequent appearances in South Indian films highlight his popularity and demand within the industry.

Prakash Raj has often been accused of arriving late for shooting.

One of the controversies surrounding Prakash Raj is the accusation of frequently arriving late for film shootings.

He has been banned 6 times in the Telugu film industry for this reason

Prakash Raj has been banned multiple times from the Telugu film industry due to his alleged delays and other factors

He works on conditions, and informs about arriving late beforehand.

Prakash Raj is known to work under specific conditions, including informing production teams in advance about potential delays.

He sleeps at 3 am, wakes up at 9 am; he does not compromise on sleep.

Prakash Raj prioritizes his sleep schedule, maintaining a routine of sleeping late and waking up later, refusing to compromise on rest.

These things make Prakash different from others.

Prakash Raj's unique working style and personal habits set him apart from his peers in the film industry.

Akshay Kumar sells two Borivali properties for THIS whopping amount

Jaat Movie Star Cast Salary: Sunny Deol to Randeep Hooda fees revealed

Abhishek Bachchan's young co-star Inayat Verma's shocking net worth

Dating to Parenthood: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty reationship timeline