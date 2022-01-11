  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Jan 11, 2022, 8:10 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Turkmenistan's President recently called for the country's most notable but infernal sights, 'Gates of Hell', to be extinguished. The blazing natural crater located 260 km north of the capital Ashgabat has burned for almost five decades and is a popular tourist attraction to those who visit the country.

    Earlier this week, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov instructed officials to find a way to extinguish the flames, citing environmental and economic crises and also highlighting the potentially detrimental impacts the blazing crater can have on those living in its vicinity.

    So, what are the 'Gates of Hell' and how did it come into existence?

    Located in the Karakum desert, the 'Gates of Hell', officially known as the Darvaza gas crater, is about 60-metres in diameter and 20-metres deep. The blazing cavity was reportedly formed when a Russian drilling operation in 1971 went haywire, forcing a drilling rig to fall into a sinkhole and the Earth to crumble underneath it.

    According to reports, the Soviets believed they hit the jackpot in a significant source of oil in the Karakum desert. However, after installing a rigging station with a heavy drill, soon they realised they had miscalculated what lay beneath the desert sand. While drilling, they hit a humungous pocket of natural gas, which sparked the rig to collapse. The geologists set fire to prevent the dangerous fumes from spreading, expecting the gas to burn off in a few weeks. However, the blaze has continued since and also sparked the formation of other craters in the region.

    Renamed the 'Shining of Karakum' in 2018, the blazing crater has been called 'man-made' by President Berdymukhamedov, highlighting its adverse effects on both the environment and those living in the region.

    "We are losing valuable natural resources for which we could get significant profits and use them for improving the wellbeing of our people," he stated earlier this week. 

    This is, however, not the first time the Turkmenistan government has attempted to seal the burning crater. In 2004, then-President Saparamurat Niyazov ordered the village of Darwaza located close to the 'Gates of Hell' to disband, not for health and safety reasons, but reportedly because the village was a blemish for those tourists seeking to visit the crater.

    In April 2010, President Berdymukhamedov visited the 'Gates of Hell', after which he ordered the crater to be closed. He claimed that the crater was endangering other drilling projects in the vicinity that boasts rich natural resources. However, no action was undertaken to diffuse the flames.

    So why is Turkmenistan closing the 'Gates of Hell' now?

    With a production of around 75 billion cubic metres every year, statistics suggest that the country has the fourth-largest reserve of natural gases in the world. 

    A 2010 Reuters report hinted that Turkmenistan hopes to expand its natural gas output in the coming decades to drive sales into Western Europe, India and Pakistan. Currently, Russia, Iran and China source their natural gas from Turkmenistan. 

    However, predominantly methane, natural gas continues to seep into the 'Gates of Hell', posing a threat to the environment.

    Also watch: Why is Kazakhstan on the boil: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Must See

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why
    Video Icon
    World News

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record
    Video Icon
    World News

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest
    Video Icon
    World News

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest