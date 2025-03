Who are the captains of all 10 IPL 2025 teams? Big surprises as Ajinkya Rahane leads KKR, Rajat Patidar replaces Faf du Plessis at RCB, and Axar Patel takes charge of DC. LSG makes history by appointing Rishabh Pant after a record-breaking bid, while Shreyas Iyer moves to PBKS. Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Pat Cummins, and others return as captains. Check out!