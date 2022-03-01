Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Rivera on NEUFC draw

    Mar 1, 2022, 2:53 PM IST

    SC East Bengal (SCEB) failed to grab the entire three points against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 104 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, it was a 1-1 draw between the two. Meanwhile, SCEB manager Mario Rivera asserted that his side tried its best.

    After the draw, Rivera clarified that SCEB gave it throughout the season but failed to come out on top. As for the match against NEUFC, he felt that his side should have won it, given that it created the most chances. He also rued missing out on Darren Sidoel, who injured his ankle right before the match during the warm-up, unsure whether he will play the final game of the season.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104) - SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    “We made everything to create a chance and to have the chance. But we couldn’t score one more goal. We have to tell the fans that we tried and fought till the end. They can see that in our matches, and we will try to win the next match and dedicate that win for them,” Rivera commented during the post-match presser.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Khalid Jamil after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Have 1 year contract left with NEUFC - Jamil after SCEB draw

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match SCEB vs NEUFC Highlights (Game 104): SC East Bengal, NorthEast United play out 1-1 stalemate-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104): SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb
    India News

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb
    India News

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb
    India News

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days