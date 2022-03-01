ISL 2021-22: SCEB has to tell the fans that it tried - Rivera on NEUFC draw

SC East Bengal (SCEB) failed to grab the entire three points against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Game 104 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Monday, it was a 1-1 draw between the two. Meanwhile, SCEB manager Mario Rivera asserted that his side tried its best.

After the draw, Rivera clarified that SCEB gave it throughout the season but failed to come out on top. As for the match against NEUFC, he felt that his side should have won it, given that it created the most chances. He also rued missing out on Darren Sidoel, who injured his ankle right before the match during the warm-up, unsure whether he will play the final game of the season.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 104) - SCEB, NEUFC play out 1-1 stalemate

“We made everything to create a chance and to have the chance. But we couldn’t score one more goal. We have to tell the fans that we tried and fought till the end. They can see that in our matches, and we will try to win the next match and dedicate that win for them,” Rivera commented during the post-match presser.