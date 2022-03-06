ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 107): SCEB ends season rock-bottom; BFC wins 1-0

SC East Bengal suffered a 0-1 loss to Bengaluru FC in Game 107 of the ISL 2021-22. Catch the match highlights here.

Game 107 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) saw SC East Bengal (SCEB) go head-on against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Saturday, SCEB suffered a 0-1 defeat to end its season at the rock-bottom. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw five attacks coming in, including three saves from BFC goalkeeper Lara Sharma. However, in the 24th minute, skipper Sunil Chhetri scored the lone winning goal for BFC, thanks to a great assist from Yaya Banana. Three more attempts came in, while BFC's Udanta Singh nearly doubled it, only to hit the bar, as it was 1-0 for BFC at half-time.

The second half saw 18 efforts being made, including a couple of saves from both the keepers. Nevertheless, none of the shots was to any avail, as it ended 1-0 in BFC's favour. As the season came to an end for both sides, SCEB finished at the bottom of the table, managing just a win in the entire season, BFC finished sixth.