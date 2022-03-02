ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

Game 63 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 saw a dominating performance from Jamshedpur FC (JFC) against Hyderabad FC (HFC). On Tuesday, JFC played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) and secured a convincing 3-0 and a place in the semis. You can watch all the match highlights here.

The opening half saw four initial attacks, including a save from HFC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh. However, in the fifth minute, an own goal from Chinglensana Singh handed JFC the lead. It was followed by seven attempts, while JFC keeper Rehenesh TP came up with a save. Nonetheless, Peter Hartley doubled the authority in the 28th, thanks to Alex's cross assist from the corner.

After five more efforts, including a save from Gurmeet, it was 2-0 at half-time. The second half saw six initial chances coming, including another save from Gurmeet. However, Daniel Chima Chukwu tripled the lead in the 65th following Alex's through-ball assist. JFC's Mobashir Rahman was handed a red card for violent conduct three minutes later.

Nine more attacks ensued while there was a save from both keepers. Nevertheless, JFC had already got the job done, as it comfortably walked away with the three points and the semis berth, with a couple of games to spare. JFC will now be aiming for the top spot.