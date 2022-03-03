Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Mar 3, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    It was a smooth ride for Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) against defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Game 62 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa) on Wednesday, KBFC walked away with a 3-1 win and stayed in semis contention. However, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic admitted that it wasn't an easy match.

    Vukomanovic stated that KBFC was up against a champion side with great players following the success. He also felt that his boys could have played better in the second half. He was also all-praise for Sahal Samad, who has a knack for giving out his best during big matches.

    ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, MATCH HIGHLIGHTS (GAME 62): KERALA SCRIPTS 3-1 WIN OVER MUMBAI

    "We mentioned many times that we as a team are coming from far away with the last five years of disappointment and many things that have happened even this season. We are the team with a full building up process with a young team, and we cannot calculate now and say we need only one point. Nobody gave us anything this season, we had to fight for every point, and the last game will be the same. So, we will have to fight for 90-95 minutes for these points to achieve the things we want, and hopefully, that will be there. So, we will see. We have to wait till Sunday, and then we'll hope for the best," Vukomanovic said during the post-match presser.

