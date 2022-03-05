ISL 2021-22: Disappointing for OFC to finish the season with a loss - Garcia

Game 106 of 2021-22 ISL saw Odisha FC suffer a 1-5 loss to Jamshedpur FC. Kino Garcia is disappointed at OFC finishing the season with a defeat.

It was another disappointing outing by Odisha FC (OFC) against table-topper Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Game 106 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. It was OFC's final game, as it is currently placed seventh in the points table. In the meantime, OFC head coach Kino Garcia is not impressed with losing the final match.

Following the defeat, Garcia backed the changes he made in the XI and felt that OFC could have done better against JFC. He also rued the red card that left the side with ten players, conceding a couple of goals more as a result. He also backed Jonathas Cristian to keep his emotions under check and avoid getting another red card, especially against a referee.

"Our experience was perfect. We expected to finish much higher in the points table. We indeed improved from last season, but we demand more from ourselves as a team. So, we have to keep improving and try to come back stronger. Of course, I would like to continue because I think the team is not finished, and we need to give more to the team. And, of course, this result hurt us but we cannot lose the views of the team's progress. I want to come back to India. And, I would like to start from the beginning with proper precision, but it is not the main thing right now," Garcia concluded during the post-match presser.