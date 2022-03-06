ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

Game 108 of 2021-22 ISL witnessed Mumbai City FC narrowly suffer a 1-2 defeat to Hyderabad FC. As MCFC missed out on semis, Des Buckingham is looking forward to the AFC Champions League.

It was another winless outing for defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC), as it faced off against Hyderabad FC (HFC) in Game 108 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. Played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda (Goa) on Saturday, it was a slight 1-2 loss for MCFC. In the meantime, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham feels the season is not yet over for his side.

Following the defeat, Buckingham stated that while the ISL season was over for MCFC, it still has the AFC Champions League (ACL) to play for. However, he was unimpressed for his side, conceding a couple of sloppy goals against HFC. He also affirmed that the suspensions of Chhangte and Rahul Beke forced him to make a couple of changes, thus opening up much-needed opportunities for others in the squad.

ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108) - MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

“We’ll do a review at the end of the season. The season only just finished for us in terms of the league. We’ve still got the Champions League. We’ll have some time off now, a couple of days before we regroup and come back together to go and challenge. What’s going to be an adamant group in Riyadh for the Champions League, but we need to get ready for that,” Buckingham noted during the post-match press conference.