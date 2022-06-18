Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

The cultural linkages between India's far eastern and far western states are deep-rooted. Here's proof of that

The legend of Lord Krishna and Rukmini connects Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh and vice versa. The cultural linkages between India's far eastern and far western states are deep-rooted. The linkage emerges far more clearly when Rukmini Umbrey, a girl belonging to the Idu Mishmi tribe from Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, sings a verse from the 'Rukmini Bhishmaka'.

Umbrey said that the verse she sings in this video when translated meant that King Bhishmaka was their grandfather and Rukmini is their grandmother. Rukmini was the daughter of King Bhishmaka.

The Idu Mishmi, a major sub-tribe of the Mishmi group, trace their ancestry to Rukmini's elder brother. According to them, Krishna came from Dwarka to carry away Rukmini.

National Monuments Authority chief Tarun Vijay, who recently travelled to the Arunachal Pradesh, stressed the need to give very special attention to preserving the cultural memory against the onslaught of western culture and the vanishing transfer of history from one generation to another.

During his visit, the NMA chief visited the Malinithan monument and Devi temple where Rukmini garlanded Krishna. Tarun Vijay also proposed that a Rukmini-Krishna yatra between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat be conducted this year-end in winters.