Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

According to authorities, the home was being repaired when it fell. Efforts are being made to free the last one who is still trapped within.

Four of the five construction workers who were buried under a mound of concrete rubble in south west Delhi's Satya Niketan neighbourhood have been rescued, according to the authorities. On Monday afternoon, at 1:25 p.m., a home collapse call was received to the police. Six fire engines have arrived on the scene. According to sources, personnel from the NSG, NDRF, DFS, Delhi Police, and CRP have gone to the scene.

According to authorities, the home was being repaired when it fell. Efforts are being made to free the last one who is still trapped within. Firefighters were seen carrying a water bottle through a hole to employees trapped beneath the debris in videos. As police patrolled the scene, an excavator started cleaning up the wreckage.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister, is personally watching the situation. Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his sadness, writing, "This accident is terribly terrible." The district government is assisting with relief and rescue efforts. "I am collecting all incident-related information."