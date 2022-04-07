Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

Yoga guru will visit dozens of countries en route from London to India to highlight the threat to one of nature’s greatest resources.

Day 16 of the 100-day journey being undertaken by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru saw him arriving in Geneva from Rome after several hours of a challenging ride through wet and cold conditions. Upon arriving, the spiritual leader delivered his message seeking urgent attention to the issue of soil extinction, one of nature’s most undervalued resources.

Sadhguru, or Jaggi Vasudev, on a 30,000km (18,600-mile) trip through Europe and the Middle East in an effort to “save soil”, meeting celebrities, environmentalists and influencers in dozens of countries along the way.

The UN has said a third of soil globally is degraded and more than 90% could become degraded by 2050. It can take 1,000 years to produce a few centimetres of soil, according to the UN’s campaign against desertification.