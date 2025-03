A clash erupted at a Tarn Taran gurdwara when Retired Colonel Harsimran Singh removed a Bhindranwale portrait and flag. Over 100 Sikh youths opposed him, leading to violence. The flag, associated with pro-Khalistan sentiments, has sparked controversy. Police intervened, but no FIR was filed. The incident highlights tensions over Bhindranwale’s legacy and the ongoing debate on extremist symbols.