  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Jan 26, 2022, 1:08 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    On Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the custom of donning headgears from many states and cultures. This year, on the 73rd Republic day, PM Modi was seen wearing a Uttarakhand headgear and holding a 'Brahmakamal,' the state flower of Uttarakhand. When he conducts 'pooja' in Kedarnath, he utilises the flower.

    The prime minister was also seen sporting a Manipur stole. During his speeches, he is frequently seen wearing a 'gamchha' mask, which is inspired by the traditional Manipuri handwoven stole known as the 'Leirum Phi.' The Metei tribe of Manipur has a leitmotif of white, black, and red woven fabric.

    On Wednesday, the prime minister paid tribute at the National War Memorial, a memorial to warriors who have rendered great sacrifices for the country, while donning the Uttarakhandi hat and the Manipuri stole. 

    Surprisingly, the accessories in the PM's outfit are tied to states that will be voting next month.

    Last year, PM Modi wore a colourful 'Halari pagh' (royal head turban) sent to him by the Jamnagar Royal Family for the occasion.  The 'paghdi' was paired with a grey jacket and a cream-coloured shawl. During the 2020 Republic Day ceremonies, the Prime Minister wore a saffron bandhej headdress with a tail. He wore a yellowish-orange turban with a crimson tail in 2019.

    Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Google celebrates India's 73rd Republic Day with unique doodle

    Also Read | Republic Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP himveers chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in freezing Ladakh

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

    Video Icon
    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Watch Live: 73rd Republic Day parade and celebrations

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF Seema Praharis wish indians from the border

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's Seema Praharis wish Indians from the border

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Must See

    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw
    Video Icon
    India News

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP himveers chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in freezing Ladakh
    Video Icon
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh