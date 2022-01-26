Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

On Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the custom of donning headgears from many states and cultures. This year, on the 73rd Republic day, PM Modi was seen wearing a Uttarakhand headgear and holding a 'Brahmakamal,' the state flower of Uttarakhand. When he conducts 'pooja' in Kedarnath, he utilises the flower.

The prime minister was also seen sporting a Manipur stole. During his speeches, he is frequently seen wearing a 'gamchha' mask, which is inspired by the traditional Manipuri handwoven stole known as the 'Leirum Phi.' The Metei tribe of Manipur has a leitmotif of white, black, and red woven fabric.

On Wednesday, the prime minister paid tribute at the National War Memorial, a memorial to warriors who have rendered great sacrifices for the country, while donning the Uttarakhandi hat and the Manipuri stole.

Surprisingly, the accessories in the PM's outfit are tied to states that will be voting next month.

Last year, PM Modi wore a colourful 'Halari pagh' (royal head turban) sent to him by the Jamnagar Royal Family for the occasion. The 'paghdi' was paired with a grey jacket and a cream-coloured shawl. During the 2020 Republic Day ceremonies, the Prime Minister wore a saffron bandhej headdress with a tail. He wore a yellowish-orange turban with a crimson tail in 2019.

