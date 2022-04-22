Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    "We has a very strong view in the United Kingdom that we do not tolerate extremist groups set up in the country to threatening other countries, including India," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in New Delhi while addressing a media briefing

    Apr 22, 2022, 7:13 PM IST

    "We have a very strong view in the United Kingdom that we do not tolerate extremist groups set up in the country to threatening other countries, including India," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in New Delhi while addressing a media briefing. To a question raised by an Indian journalist over what action was being taken against Khalistani groups based in the UK, Boris said, "In this visit, we have set up an anti-extremist task force to see what more we can do to help India. When asked about Indian concerns over the extradition of fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, Boris said, "There are legal technicalities that have made it very very difficult. But what I can say is that the UK government has ordered their extradition and, from our point of view, we want them taken back to India for trial."

