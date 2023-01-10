Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Asianet News Network, which is covering the situation at Ground Zero in Joshimath, spoke to the Shankaracharya Math's chief priest Swami Vishwapriyananda who showed the extent of damage that had been caused in the last week. 

    Jyotirmath Hindu monastery, which is one of the four institutions established by 8th-century Vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya in Joshimath, has been severely impacted by the soil subsidence that has threatened to sink the gateway to the revered Hindu pilgrimage sites like Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath. 

    Also Read: 'Sinking' Joshimath: 'This is not the end... the entire area will change'

    Asianet News Network, which is covering the situation at Ground Zero in Joshimath, spoke to the Shankaracharya Math's chief priest Swami Vishwapriyananda who showed the extent of damage that had been caused in the last week. 

    "This is where Shankaracharya did his 'tapasya'. It is historically precious. But now you can see its situation. The cracks have increased in the last week. There is a hydroelectric project close by -- the Rishi Ganga-Dhauli project. Around a year and a year-and-a-half ago, tragedy struck there after a glacier burst brought in a massive volume of water. At that point in time, we felt small tremors. But now, the situation has worsened in the last week. The situation is very serious." Swami Vishwapriyananda told Asianet News.

    Also Read: Joshimath residents reluctant to evacuate, Uttarakhand Chief Secy says every minute is important

    Also Read: Demolition of unsafe hotels, houses begins in 'sinking' Joshimath today; NDRF deployed

    Recent Videos

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Top Stories

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset
    Lifestyle

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row
    Entertainment

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Must See

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath
    India News

    Joshimath 'Sinking': Massive cracks threaten Shankaracharya's Jyotirmath

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar
    India News

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets
    India News

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)