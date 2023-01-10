Demolition of unsafe hotels, houses to begin in 'sinking' Joshimath today; NDRF deployed

Joshimath land subsidence: All the residents have been safely evacuated from 'unsafe' zones, and demolition will be carried out by professionals from Roorkee's Central Building Research Institute, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDFR) ready to assist if necessary.

Two hotels, Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View, and several other houses in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, will be demolished on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after developing cracks due to soil subsidence, said officials.

All residents have been safely evacuated from 'unsafe' zones, and demolition will be carried out by Roorkee's Central Building Research Institute professionals, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDFR) ready to assist if necessary.

On Monday, district officials placed red 'X' marks on over 200 houses to mark their condemned status and requested residents to relocate to relief camps or rented housing. The state government will give the affected families Rs 4,000 per month in aid for the next six months. Additionally, from evacuating residents and demolishing damaged buildings, the Uttarakhand government is also developing a plan to relocate and rehabilitate the people, if necessary.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited the sinking Joshimath town, said that the relocation sites would be Gauchar (90km away) and Pipalkoti (35 km away) and added that PM Modi had assured Centre's support.

The chief minister highlighted the significance of Joshimath to the state's cultural and religious history, saying that its restoration will require collaborative efforts. He said efforts are being undertaken to save the town and move residents to safer locations.



With the present situation, some are willing to relocate, while others have raised objections and sought financial compensation, a 'one-time settlement', to overcome losses.

"We prefer a one-time settlement arrangement. We do not want the government to place any restrictions on us... We can move wherever we wish if we are paid based on our losses..." said one hotelier, who was taking refuge in a relief camp.

Amid the challenges in Joshimath, cracks have been seen on some houses in the Bahuguna Nagar in the Karnaprayag Municipality area in the state's Chamoli district.



