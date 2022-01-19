Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

The daredevil bikers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will display ten breath-taking formations for the first time during the Republic Day 2022 parade at New Delhi's Rajpath. Ahead of the big day, ITBP' Janbaz' team were seen practising hard at the Rajpath for the demonstration, which will witness a total of 146 personnel and 33 bullet motorcycles participate.

Formed in September 2017, the ITBP Daredevils team will on January 26 demonstrate the Lotus Formation, Border Man's Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas and the Pyramid based on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' theme.

The 'Daredevil' bikers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police will display 10 kinds of formations on Rajpath on the #RepublicDayParade.



This is for the first time that @ITBP_official motorcycle contingent will showcase its skills. pic.twitter.com/7oKkMv6Wfd — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) January 19, 2022

The daredevil stunts by the Himveers during the Republic Day 2022 parade will be the first time an ITBP motorcycle contingent will showcase their skills at the Rajpath. Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the icy frontiers of the nations in the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women biker team Seema Bhawani is also gearing up to display their daredevil stunts on Republic Day 2022 Parade. This year will be the second time in a row the adventurous Seema Bhawani team will put forth their stunts on Republic Day. Seema Bhawani was raised at Central School of Motor Transport, BSF Academy in Tekanpur on October 20, 2016. This group has been specially handpicked by BSF trainers and are aged between 25-30 years.

Also read: Republic Day 2022: 8000-cap on parade audience, 21 tableaux, drone swarming over Rajpath

Also read: Republic Day 2022: 17 Jaguars to fly past Rajpath in 'Amrit formation' depicting 75 years of independence