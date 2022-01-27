  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Jan 27, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
    • facebook-logo
    • twitter-logo
    • whatsapp-logo

    Hourglass figures like that of renowned celebrities Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Beyonce have a more harmful impact on women's body image than thin-framed ladies like Kate Moss, a new study claims.

    Researchers Sarah McComb and Jennifer Mills at York University, Toronto, Canada, split 402 women aged 18 to 25 into three groups and showed them Instagram photos of 'slim-thick', 'thin' and 'fit-ideal' body types of other women respectively. Each group was shown 13 photographs, and a fourth group - the control group – were shown 13 images of furniture. Before exposing the women to the images, the satisfaction with their appearance, body and weight was measured.

    The researchers observed that women across all three groups experienced dissatisfaction following the study. However, those women who were shown images of 'slim-thick' models showcased more dissatisfaction towards their own weight and appearance.

    The desire to achieve a 'slim-thick' body, which has become popular in recent years partly because of social media, is likely to be more detrimental to a woman's body image than the thin-ideal imagery, the researchers observed.

    Also read: 10 rare photos of Kimberly before she became the sexy Kim Kardashian

    The study noted that similar to the body types made popular by supermodels like Kate Moss, the desire to attain a slim-thick body time may be as unrealistic, unattainable, and harmful to women's body image as the 'thin-ideal'.

    Researchers added that the study's findings reveal that medical professionals must consider the 'threat' of the 'slim-thick' ideal while treating women with eating disorders and also urged brands to look into the same when promoting their products.

    "Most body image and eating disorder prevention and intervention efforts are focused on combatting the thin ideal and drive for thinness," the study said.

    The study added that while these efforts are important, they may exclude important treatment targets for women who ascribe to a curvier ideal.

    "Further, campaigns or advertisers that use curvier models with the intent to promote body-inclusiveness and body positivity should be aware that slim-thick models may be more detrimental to women's body image than thin models," the study concluded.

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon
    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Must See

    Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss thin frame Study
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw
    Video Icon
    Politics

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates