Kim Kardashian, Beyonce's hourglass figure more harmful for body image than Kate Moss' thin frame: Study

Hourglass figures like that of renowned celebrities Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Beyonce have a more harmful impact on women's body image than thin-framed ladies like Kate Moss, a new study claims.

Researchers Sarah McComb and Jennifer Mills at York University, Toronto, Canada, split 402 women aged 18 to 25 into three groups and showed them Instagram photos of 'slim-thick', 'thin' and 'fit-ideal' body types of other women respectively. Each group was shown 13 photographs, and a fourth group - the control group – were shown 13 images of furniture. Before exposing the women to the images, the satisfaction with their appearance, body and weight was measured.

The researchers observed that women across all three groups experienced dissatisfaction following the study. However, those women who were shown images of 'slim-thick' models showcased more dissatisfaction towards their own weight and appearance.

The desire to achieve a 'slim-thick' body, which has become popular in recent years partly because of social media, is likely to be more detrimental to a woman's body image than the thin-ideal imagery, the researchers observed.

The study noted that similar to the body types made popular by supermodels like Kate Moss, the desire to attain a slim-thick body time may be as unrealistic, unattainable, and harmful to women's body image as the 'thin-ideal'.

Researchers added that the study's findings reveal that medical professionals must consider the 'threat' of the 'slim-thick' ideal while treating women with eating disorders and also urged brands to look into the same when promoting their products.

"Most body image and eating disorder prevention and intervention efforts are focused on combatting the thin ideal and drive for thinness," the study said.

The study added that while these efforts are important, they may exclude important treatment targets for women who ascribe to a curvier ideal.

"Further, campaigns or advertisers that use curvier models with the intent to promote body-inclusiveness and body positivity should be aware that slim-thick models may be more detrimental to women's body image than thin models," the study concluded.