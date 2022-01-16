  • Facebook
    Texas synagogue attack: Hostages freed after long standoff, gunman who sought Pak terrorist's release dead

    
     

    
    Team Newsable
    Texas, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
    All hostages were freed unharmed after they were held hostage for hours inside a Texas synagogue, where a man apparently demanding the release of a convicted terrorist had taken several captives.

    Hostages who had been held for hours inside a Texas synagogue were rescued Saturday night, according to state governor Greg Abbott, nearly 12 hours after the standoff began. Some 10 hours into the crisis, Greg Abbott tweeted that “all hostages are out alive and safe” at 9:30 pm (0330 Sunday GMT).

    Abbott’s tweet came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue, where authorities said a man had held people captive as he demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US Army officers in Afghanistan.

    Details of the rescue were not immediately released and it was unclear whether the hostage-taker was dead or alive, news agency Associated Press reported.

    The gunman had initially taken four people hostage, including the rabbi, at the Congregation Beth Israel, officials said. One hostage was released unharmed six hours later.

    Members of the FBI's Hostage Rescue Team stormed the synagogue to free the three remaining hostages. The gunman was dead, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said at a news conference.

    An armed man behind the hostage at the synagogue is “deceased”, the police chief said after the captives were rescued unharmed.

    President Joe Biden had also been briefed on the hostage situation, according to the White House. White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday evening that President Joe Biden had been briefed and was receiving updates from senior officials.

    ABC News reported that the hostage-taker was armed and had claimed to have bombs in unknown locations. Quoting a US official briefed on the matter, ABC reported the man was demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, who has been dubbed "Lady Qaeda" by US tabloids.

    ABC initially said the man claimed to be Siddiqui's brother, but then later clarified her brother is in Houston. Other experts said the word the man used in Arabic was more figurative and meant "sister" in the Islamic faith.

    Aafia Siddiqui's lawyer said she "has absolutely no involvement" in the hostage situation in a statement to CNN. The lawyer confirmed that the man was not Siddiqui's brother and said she condemned his actions.

    Siddiqui, a former Pakistani scientist, was in 2010 sentenced by a New York court to 86 years in prison for attempted murder of US officers in Afghanistan. The high-profile case sparked outrage in Pakistan.

    She is currently being held at Federal Medical Center (FMC) prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
