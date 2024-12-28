President Biden, first lady Jill pays tribute to Manmohan Singh, praises his key role in US-India relations

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his role in strengthening US-India relations through strategic vision and political courage, praising him as a true statesman and kind-hearted person.

US President Joe Biden paid a heartfelt tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his pivotal role in strengthening US-India relations. Biden credited Singh's strategic vision and political courage for the unprecedented level of cooperation between the two nations, which has paved the way for a brighter future for generations to come.

"Jill and I join the people of India in grieving the loss of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The unprecedented level of cooperation between the United States and India today would not have been possible without the Prime Minister’s strategic vision and political courage," Biden said in his statement.

Recalling his personal interactions with Singh, Biden mentioned their meetings in 2008 and 2009, as well as Singh's gracious hosting of him in New Delhi in 2013. Biden emphasized the significance of the US-India relationship, describing it as one of the most consequential in the world.

"I had the chance to meet Prime Minister Singh as Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2008 and as Vice President during his Official State Visit to the United States in 2009. He also graciously hosted me in New Delhi in 2013. As we discussed then, the U.S.-India relationship is among the most consequential in the world. And together, as partners and friends, our nations can unlock a future of dignity and unlimited potential for all of our people," he added.

Biden praised Singh as a true statesman, dedicated public servant, and kind-hearted person. He expressed his deepest condolences to Singh's family, including his wife Gursharan Kaur, their three children, and the people of India.

"He was a true statesman. A dedicated public servant. And above all, he was a kind and humble person," the US President added.

Manmohan Singh, 92, passed away on December 26 after battling age-related illnesses. His demise triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from around the world, with the Indian government announcing a seven-day State mourning in his honour. Singh is remembered as a visionary and outstanding statesman who played a transformative role in India's economic reforms and global integration.

