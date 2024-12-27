NASA confirms Parker Solar Probe safe after surviving closest-ever approach to Sun

NASA's Parker Solar Probe safely flew by the Sun on December 24, 2024, coming within 3.8 million miles of the Sun's surface and withstanding extreme temperatures and radiation.

NASA confirms Parker Solar Probe safe after surviving closest-ever approach to Sun dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

Maryland: NASA has put concerns about the Parker Solar Probe's safety to rest, confirming that the spacecraft, which holds the record for the closest-ever flyby of the Sun, is safe. The probe successfully passed through the Sun's outermost layer, the corona, on December 24, 2024, allaying anxieties in the scientific community.

Also Read: Opinion | Touching the Sun: Parker Solar Probe's historic journey; will it uncover long-standing mysteries?

Launched from Earth on August 12, 2018, the Parker Solar Probe traveled at an incredible speed of 692,000 kilometers per hour, coming within 3.8 million miles (about 6.1 million kilometers) of the Sun’s surface. This achievement made it the closest human-made object to the Sun. Despite facing extreme conditions, including temperatures of up to 1,800F (980C) in the Sun's corona, the probe withstood the intense heat and radiation.

"This close-up study of the Sun allows Parker Solar Probe to take measurements that help scientists better understand how material in this region gets heated to millions of degrees, trace the origin of the solar wind (a continuous flow of material escaping the Sun), and discover how energetic particles are accelerated to near light speed," the space agency said.

After its historic flight, the Parker Solar Probe successfully transmitted a signal back to Earth, which was received at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland. NASA anticipates receiving more detailed data from the probe on January 1, 2025.

The Parker Solar Probe is designed to observe the Sun's corona—the outermost and hottest part of its atmosphere. Weighing 685 kilograms, the spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and aims to uncover the Sun's mysteries, including the origins of solar winds.

Also Read: Tragedy strikes off Morocco coast as migrant boat capsizes, killing 69 people

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

NASA warns of massive 120-foot asteroid set to flyby Earth at high speed just a day before Christmas gcw

NASA warns of massive 120-foot asteroid set to flyby Earth at high speed just a day before Christmas

Beyond Bullet trains: A new era of rapid transit with Hyperloop technology vkp

Beyond Bullet trains: A new era of rapid transit with Hyperloop technology

SpaceX's Starship take a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details dmn

SpaceX’s Starship takes a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details

With Unprecedented precision SpaceX executes starship daring mid air recovery vkp

With Unprecedented precision, SpaceX executes starship's daring mid-air recovery

Norway becomes FIRST country with more electric cars than petrol! RTM

Norway becomes FIRST country with more electric cars than petrol!

Recent Stories

Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock

Bernstein Unconvinced Uber Will Win If It Appeals Against Taiwan FTC On Foodpanda Acquisition: Retail’s Upbeat On Stock

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Rigetti Stock On Track To Hit New Record Amid Santa Claus Rally, Quantum Hype: Retail Turns Bullish

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim reveals Manmohan Singh offered to pay for education of his kids during imprisonment dmn

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim reveals Manmohan Singh offered to pay for education of his kids during imprisonment

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

BREAKING: 'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh shk

'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh in moving tribute

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon