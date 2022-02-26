  • Facebook
    Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as first African-American woman to US Supreme Court

    Biden described Jackson as a "proven consensus builder" with a "practical grasp that the legislation must function for the American people." "She seeks to be fair, to get it right, and to do justice," added the president.
     

    Joe Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman to US Supreme Court
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    The White House said on Friday that US President Joe Biden has nominated federal appeals court Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, setting the way for a historic confirmation process for the country's first African American woman to sit on the country's top court. In Jackson, Biden fulfils his campaign vow to diversify a court that white males have dominated for over two centuries.

    Biden described Jackson as a "proven consensus builder" with a "practical grasp that the legislation must function for the American people." "She seeks to be fair, to get it right, and to do justice," added the president.

    Since the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, after the term this summer, Biden has launched a thorough quest to find his replacement. Biden sought a candidate with extraordinary qualifications, an unblemished reputation, and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law. 

    According to a White House news release, he also sought a nominee "much like Justice Breyer" who is "wise, pragmatic, and has a profound knowledge of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty." "And the President sought an individual who is committed to equal justice under the law and understands the profound impact that Supreme Court decisions have on the lives of the American people," the statement said.

    Jackson, 51, had previously worked as one of Breyer's law clerks early in her career. She went to Harvard for undergraduate and law school, and she worked on the US Sentencing Commission, which develops federal sentencing policy, before becoming a federal judge in 2013. Jackson has extensive experience as a federal appellate judge, a federal district court judge, a member of the US Sentencing Commission, a private practise attorney, and a federal public defender.

    According to the White House, she has been confirmed three times by the Senate, with support from both Republicans and Democrats. Jackson, who is now on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, formerly served as a United States District Judge for the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2021.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 9:43 AM IST
